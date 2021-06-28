  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Bollywood
  4. Birthday Boy Aanand L. Rai loves spending his special day shooting films

Birthday Boy Aanand L. Rai loves spending his special day shooting films

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Mon, Jun 28th, 2021, 21:01:29hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Mumbai, June 28 (IANS) Filmmaker Aanand L Rai, who celebrates his birthday on Monday, says he prefers spending his special day either indulging in filmmaking or spending some time with family.

"If given a choice for my birthday I like to be on shoot or else I love spending the day with family with good food and music of my choice," says Rai.

The filmmaker is currently busy with the Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer "Raksha Bandhan". The film has gone on floors, and tells the story of the bond between a brother and his siters.

His upcoming film is "Atrangi Re", a romantic drama starring Akshay with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.

--IANS

ym/vnc

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features