Birthday wishes pour in as superstar Rajinikanth turns 71

Actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn shared a photo of the legendary star on his Instagram Stories and along with it wrote, "Happy birthday. Regards, Ajay Devgn."Rakul Preet Singh also shared Rajinikanth's photo on her Insta stories and penned a heartfelt wish for him. The note read, "Happy Birthday Rajinikanth Sir! Sir, you are an inspiration to all! Wishing you all the love, light and happiness! May you have a happy, healthy year ahead!"Madhuri Dixit took a trip down her memory lane and dug out a BTS picture from the 1987 film 'Uttar Dakshin'. In the picture, Rajinikanth, Madhuri and Jackie Shroff could be seen indulging in a conversation. "Wishing the Thalaiva @rajinikanth sir a very happy birthday. You are one of the biggest stars I have met and yet an extremely humble person. May you live a long and happy life ahead!" she wrote.Malayalam star Mammootty shared a photo from their film, 'Thalapathy', to wish Rajinikanth. He wrote, "Wishing you a very happy birthday dear @rajinikanth. Stay healthy and blessed as always. #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth."Calling Rajinikanth an "epitome of humility," Mohanlal tweeted, "Happiest birthday wishes dearest @rajinikanth sir.. You are the epitome of humility. Prayers for your good health and happiness always."Mahesh Babu tweeted, "To the epitome of style & charisma.. Wishing you a very happy birthday @rajinikanth sir! Great health and happiness always."Actor-producer Sivakarthikeyan called Rajinikanth his inspiration. "Happy birthday to my inspiration super star @rajinikanth sir. Always got very few seconds to interact with you but every second was special and it gave me the extra energy to work harder. Love you sir." he tweeted.Hansika Motwani wished Rajinikanth by sharing a picture with him and wrote, "Happy birthday, @rajinikanth sir. wishing you a happy and healthy life. #Thalaivar #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth"Ram Charan also wished the megastar by tweeting "Wishing our very own superstar @rajinikanth garu a very happy birthday! Your style and its impact will always inspire generations to come!!"Meanwhile. on the work front, Rajinikanth will soon reportedly start working on his 169th film, which will be directed by Desingh Periyasamy. (ANI)