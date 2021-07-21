Birthday wishes to Arulnithi, announces a new film 'Deja Vu'

Arulnithi Tamilarasu, who has been picking unique scripts is celebrating his birthday today. On his birthday, K. Vijay Pandey of White Carpet Films and PG Muthiah, of PG Media Works, the producers of his next unveiled the first look of their film Deja Vu.
Directed by Arvind Srinivasan, Deja Vu is said to be a mystery thriller. Madhubala, Achutha Kumar, Smruti Venkat, Mime Gopi, Kali Venkat, and Chetan are playing pivotal characters in the film.
PG Muthaiah is also handling the camera for the film, Ghibran is composing the music, and Arul E Siddharth is taking care of the cuts.
Simultaneously made in Tamil and Telugu, Naveen Chandra plays Arulnithi's role in the Telugu version.
The film is in the final stages of production.