Birthday wishes to Arulnithi, announces a new film 'Deja Vu'

Arulnithi Tamilarasu, who has been picking unique scripts is celebrating his birthday today. On his birthday, K. Vijay Pandey of White Carpet Films and PG Muthiah, of PG Media Works, the producers of his next unveiled the first look of their film Deja Vu.

Directed by Arvind Srinivasan, Deja Vu is said to be a mystery thriller. Madhubala, Achutha Kumar, Smruti Venkat, Mime Gopi, Kali Venkat, and Chetan are playing pivotal characters in the film.