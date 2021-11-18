Birthday wishes to Nayanthara, the Lady Superstar of South!

From Ayya (2005) to Annaatthe (2021), Nayanthara is the most sought-after actress in Tamil cinema although new girls are making their debut every Friday in Kollywood. Generally, the male superstars would like to pair opposite young actresses but in Nayanthara's case, Rajinikanth, Ajith, and Vijay still have no qualms to be paired opposite her. As a matter of fact, Nayanthara's presence in the films of the above-mentioned male stars elevates their business to a new level ( example: Bigil , and Viswasam ).

If Rajinikanth is the biggest Superstar in India, Nayanthara is undeniably the biggest Lady Superstar of South.

Though female-centric films are being made in Tamil cinema, if you take profitable heroine-centric films into account, Nayanthara has given most of the hits including Maya, Kolamavu Kokila, Imaikkaa Nodigal, Aramm, and even the recent OTT release Netrikann was super profitable to her own production house Rowdy Pictures.

Nayanthara is also the busiest actress in Tamil cinema right now, she has Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal with Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha, two films each with Dream Warrior Pictures and Abishekh Films, and a new film to be announced today by Rowdy Pictures.

Not to forget that at the age of 37, Nayanthara is also all set to make her Hindi debut with Shah Rukh Khan's ongoing film with Atlee. In Telugu, Nayanthara plays a pivotal role in the Telugu remake of Lucifer starring Megastar Chiranjeevi. While most of the Tamil actresses retire in their mid-30s, Nayanthara is still top of her game and has set the right precedence for aspiring young girls.

There were a few personal setbacks in her life but her comeback is nothing but an inspiration to all those bright girls, who should not shy away from personal heartbreaks and instead, they should focus on their careers. Right, when everyone thought that Nayanthara is out of the film industry, she always makes strong comebacks with hit films and ever since Raja Rani in 2013, there is no looking back.

Nayanthara is also actively producing and distributing multiple films under her banner Rowdy Pictures with her fiance Vignesh Shivan. Their Koozhangal (Pebbles) is Indian's official entry to the Academy Awards. They are also producing Rocky, Kavin's Oorkuruvi, and a rom-com Walking/Talking Strawberry Ice Cream.

