Bisexual adults twice at risk of asthma than heterosexuals: Study

The study analysed data from 12,209 adults. Overall 29 per cent of bisexual adults reported experiencing lung disease compared to 14 per cent of heterosexual adults.

New York, Sep 12 (IANS) Bisexual adults are over two times at risk of asthma and other lung diseases than heterosexual adults, finds a study.

The study, published in Annals of the American Thoracic Society, showed that higher levels of discrimination experienced by bisexual people could lead to more stress and lead to inflammation or stress hormones which would worsen asthma.

"Bisexual adults have been shown to have worse health outcomes across a number of physical and mental health domains, and we add to this literature by showing disparities in asthma and other lung diseases," said lead author Jason Nagata, Assistant Professor of paediatrics at the University of California, San Francisco.

The study found that even people identifying as "mostly" heterosexual had higher rates of asthma than those who identified as exclusively heterosexual. Mostly heterosexual individuals may also face discrimination but may not be "outa and have access to the social support and communities available to "out" LGBTQ+ people.

"Medical professionals, social workers, and clinicians need to be aware of these sexual orientation disparities in health outcomes," said Kyle T. Ganson, Assistant Professor at the University of Toronto.

"Some sexual minorities may be less likely to seek care due to barriers to accessing health care or experiences of discrimination at a clinician's office. Doctors should offer materials on LGBTQ health, publicise nondiscrimination statements and have inclusive forms for sexual minorities," Nagata said, adding "so that they're not discouraged from seeking care".

--IANS

rvt/ksk/