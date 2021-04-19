BJP MLA asks Yogi to defer panchayat polls

Lucknow, April 19 (IANS) BJP MLA from Banda, Prakash Dwiwedi, has written a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, asking him to immediately stop the ongoing panchayat elections.

He said that three phases of the panchayat elections were yet to be held and in view of the corona surge, it would be hazardous to allow them to go ahead.