BJP starts drive to ensure vaccination in Delhi-NCR

This step is being taken under the state unit's latest 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign which began from the Gole Market area and has covered Swami Shiv Narayan Mandir BR Camp and Race Course Club till Wednesday.

New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) The Delhi unit of the BJP has taken upon itself the onus to ensure a complete Covid-19 vaccination coverage in the national capital and its adjoining areas by personally reaching out to the people to know about their vaccination status.

"During the drive, people's vaccination status is sought and in the case of those who have not been administered the jab till now, are asked to get it done at their nearest centre where the doses are being provided by the Central government for free," a BJP member said.

Meenakshi Lekhi, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, said under the free-vaccine-for-all campaign, India created a record of administering nearly 25 million vaccine doses in a day, a feat that bears testimony to India's capabilities.

"We have achieved a historic milestone in the global fight against Covid-19, having administered more than one billion vaccines," she added.

She said such vaccination camps where everyone has a role to play clearly signifies our motto of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', adding, "It is our responsibility to ensure every citizen is immunised against Covid-19 and we will make this happen together."

The campaign was launched in Delhi on November 21 by the Delhi BJP President Adesh Kumar Gupta.

"This campaign was announced under the leadership of BJP National President, J.P. Nadda for which a healthy volunteers' portal was set up. So far under this portal in the whole country, 10,51,603 health volunteers have been registered while in Delhi alone 51,360 volunteers have been registered," Gupta said.

The camp was organised in collaboration with Learning Links Foundation, Hinduja Foundation and Divoc Health.

