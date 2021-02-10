'Black Coffee' to release on Feb 19

Black Coffee, which presents some of the characters from the movie Salt N’ Pepper, will release on Feb 19. The movie has been directed by Baburaj.
Baburaj returns as ‘Cook Babu’ in Black Coffee. Besides him, the characters Kalidasan (Lal) and Maya (Swetha Menon) from Salt N’ Pepper are also there in Black Coffee.
Also in the cast are Sunny Wayne, Sudheer Karamana, Saju Kodiyan and Subeesh Sudhi.
Black Coffee begins in a flat where Cook Babu is now working. Four girls are residing there.
Sajeesh Manjeri is the producer of Black Coffee. James Chris is the cinematographer. Bijibal is the music director.