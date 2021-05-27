Black fungus treatment: Delhi HC allows duty-free import of Amphotericin B

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Thursday allowed duty free import of Amphotericin B, used for treating black fungus patients, on furnishing of a bond by the importers, till the final decision by Centre on waiving customs duty.

A bench comprising Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh said, "We direct that if any import is made by any person of this drug (Amphotericin B), it shall be allowed on a bond furnished by the importer without the actual duty being paid, till a decision is taken by the Centre."