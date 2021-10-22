Blake Lively slams social media page for sharing 'disturbing' pictures of her children

Washington [US], October 22 (ANI): Hollywood star Blake Lively has called out a social media page for posting 'disturbing' photos of her three daughters with husband Ryan Reynolds.



According to People magazine, asking the Instagram page to delete a post that showed a paparazzi photo of herself and her husband Ryan Reynolds walking with their three daughters.

The 'A Simple Favor' actor, who has voiced her disapproval of paparazzi photographing her kids in the past, called out the page in their post's comment section.

She wrote, "This is so disturbing. I've personally shared with you that these men stalk and harass my children. And you are still posting. You said you would stop. You personally promised me."

"This is not casual appreciation. This is YOU also exploiting very young children. Please. Delete. Please. Some parents are ok with this. We. Are. NOT," concluded Lively.

After the account removed the post, the 'Gossip Girl' alum wrote on her Instagram Story, "Thank you to everyone UNFOLLOWING accounts who exploit children. YOU make ALL the difference. Thank you for your integrity. Thank you."

Lively shares daughters James, Inez and Betty with Reynolds. In July, the mom of three wrote an impassioned message on social media in response to a series of paparazzi photos of her family, describing the "frightening" story behind the images, as per People magazine.

"You edit together these images together to look like I'm happily waving. But that is deceitful," Lively wrote at the time, adding, "The real story is: My children were being stalked by men all day. Jumping out. And then hiding."

She continued, "Where is your morality here? I would like to know. Or do you simply not care about the safety of children? ... Please stop paying grown-ass men to hide and hunt children. C'mon. Get with the times." (ANI)

