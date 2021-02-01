Blake Lively, Sophie Turner bond over body image issues

Blake had shared a post on Friday talking of how worried she has been about her body after her third child was born in 2019. She had written that she had to tailor-make her outfit for an appearance on The Tonight Show's in January 2020 because no one had samples that would fit her.

Los Angeles, Feb 1 (IANS) Actress Blake Lively on Monday thanked Sophie Turner for supporting her on her battle with body image issues, post the birth of her third child.

She wrote: "It's alienating and confusing. I wish I felt as confident then as I do now, a year later looking back. That body gave me a baby, and was producing that baby's entire food supply. What a beautiful miracle. But instead of feeling proud, I felt insecure. Simply because I didn't fit into clothes. How silly is that in retrospect."

Sophie lauded Blake's post on Monday and commented: "Yes @blakelively one more time for the people in the back!!!"

Now, Blake has acknowledged Sophie on Monday with a reference to her character Sansa Stark in the blockbuster series "Game Of Thrones".

"Queen of the north everyone," went Blake's thank you note.

Blake has three daughters -- James, six, Inez, four, and one-year-old Betty with husband, actor Ryan Reynolds.

