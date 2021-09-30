Blake Shelton announces new single 'Come Back as a Country Boy'

Washington [US], September 30 (ANI): Singer Blake Shelton is all set to release a new single titled 'Come Back as a Country Boy', which will be an ode to his roots and people of the same upbringing.



As per People magazine, the upcoming single, written by HARDY, Josh Thompson and Jordan Schmidt, is the first of many new tracks that will be featured on the deluxe edition of Shelton's 'Body Language' album coming out on December 3.

The hitmaker opened up about the single and said, "I think this song is an anthem for everyday hardworking country people out there."

He added, "We have so much pride in who we are and what we do that, if we ever died and got the chance to live life over again, we probably wouldn't do it if we couldn't be country."

In addition to the release of 'Come Back as a Country Boy', the deluxe version of 'Body Language' will be available for pre-order on Friday.

The hit album included a duet between Shelton and his wife Gwen Stefani titled 'Happy Anywhere'. The track, released in July 2020, topped Billboard's Country Airplay chart -- making it Stefani's second chart-topping country song.

The couple shot the music video of 'Happy Anywhere' in Oklahoma, where they later got married on July 3, 2021.

"There was a camera shooting the things we do every day," Shelton told People magazine of the video in July 2020.

"We make biscuits, fish, sing together, spend time with family ... just a day in life," he added.

Shelton headlined Music City's Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on September 9. But before the show, the couple joined Shelton's record label group Warner Music Nashville, BMI and a small, exclusive group of songwriters and publishers for an outdoor event to recognise the chart-topping success of Stefani and Shelton's duets 'Nobody But You' and 'Happy Anywhere'. (ANI)

