Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani to get married soon

Washington [US], July 2 (ANI): Eight months after getting engaged, singers Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have applied for a marriage license in Oklahoma, the country where marriage licenses are valid for up to 10 days after the date of issuance.



A source close to the couple recently told People magazine that the duo is looking forward to their wedding this summer and are excited to have guests present.

"Ever since they got engaged, they have both been adamant that no wedding will happen until it's safe for family and friends to attend. Gwen expressed early on that she really wanted a summer wedding," the source said.

"She was upset earlier this year when it seemed to be no end in sight for the pandemic. She slowly started planning the wedding this spring though. They are both ecstatic that it can finally happen. They are getting married this summer. Gwen's boys will be very involved. Blake is a great extra dad and very close with the boys," the source continued.

The singers met at the sets of 'The Voice' in 2015, where the couple bonded over their recent divorces -- Shelton from Miranda Lambert and Stefani from Gavin Rossdale.

They started dating in 2015 and made their relationship official in 2016 by walking their first red carpets as a pair. The couple got engaged in October 2020.

Meanwhile, during the last year, the couple spent their entire quarantines together and even teamed up for 'Happy Anywhere' in January 2020 and 'Nobody but You' in July of that same year.

In October, Shelton popped up the big question to Stefani. Taking to their Instagram handles, the couple shared a photo featuring themselves kissing each other as Stefani showed off her stunning ring.

As per People magazine, Shelton asked the question "at his ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, where the pair spent most of the lockdown during the pandemic." (ANI)

