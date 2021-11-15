Blast From The Past: 'Dil Bekaraar' recreates '80s nostalgia

The trailer of the Disney+ Hotstar special was recently released and the series looks poised to tell the story of the Thakur family and follows a love story stuck in an intense quagmire of an ideological clash between Debjani Thakur and Dylan Shekhawat.

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) The conjuring charm and nostalgia of the 80s will soon cast a spell on the screens with the series 'Dil Bekaraar'.

The series features an illustrious starcast of Raj Babbar, Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kohlapure, Sahher Bambba, Akshay Oberoi, Medha Shankar and Sukhmani Sadana. Based on popular author Anuja Chauhan's famed novel 'Those Pricey Thakur Girls', 'Dil Bekaraar' represents different shades of women through very engaging characters.

Talking about his character, veteran actor Raj Babbar says, "My character, Lakshmi Narayan Thakur, is a self-righteous and principled man. Playing this character in the digital space has been a discovery for me as an actor."

He adds, "This script delves into the backstory of the characters and his journey through the 80s was a rewarding experience to portray. Added to this, simply reuniting with immensely talented actors like Padmini Kohlapure and Poonam Dhillon and working with new talent like Sahher and Akshay added a revived vigour on set. With Disney+ Hotstar giving space for experimental content like Dil Bekaraar, actors have the chance to explore new characters."

Poonam Dhillon states, "Dil Bekaraar has been an enriching experience; reliving the 80s as a mother of five daughters at the cusp of liberalisation and modernity influencing the Indian fabric was wholesome. This character of Mamta Thakur is very special to me because it gave me the agency to see motherhood in a new light. Her will to save the honour of the family and provide an unshakeable foundation of the family is a characteristic that many mothers will relate to."

Sahher Bambba, who plays the lead in the series, says, "Debjani Thakur might be a character from the 80s but there's a lot that women of today will relate to when watching her. While playing this character, I was surprised by how progressive she was for the times she comes from."

"The character has been written beautifully such that her progressive attitude and balance shines through. Working with stalwarts of the industry actor Raj Babbar, Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kohlapure was an enriching experience. I can't wait for the audiences to enjoy the madness of the Thakur khandan in Dil Bekaraar", she adds

The series has been directed by Habib Faisal, who is known for films like 'Do Dooni Chaar' and 'Ishaqzaade'. Talking about the series, the director said, "Dil Bekaraar will transport the viewers to the charming 80s. To achieve that meticulous attention has been given in the Production Design, Costume Design, Make-up Design, Sound and Music Design by the team. From lofty Lutyen's bungalows made from scratch to sourcing the smallest of props, a lot of effort has been put into recreating the spaces of the 80s."

He further explains, "Lot of research has gone into creating this nostalgic ride by using songs, TV shows, iconic TVCs and landmark news events of the times. The fashions, the furniture, the modes of communication and travel are of yesteryears, but the conflicts and emotions of the characters of Dil Bekaraar are still very relatable and universal for the 2020s audience."

"No wonder stellar actors like Poonam Dillon, Raj Babbar and Padmini Kohlapure shared the team's excitement in bringing Anuja Chauhan's charming novel to the screen. We hope that the audiences will cherish this family entertainer and nostalgia trip, only on Disney+ Hotstar on 26th November", the director signs off.

Produced by Sobo Films and directed by Habib Faisal of fame, 'Dil Bekaraar' is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on November 26.

--IANS

aa/kr