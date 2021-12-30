Blessy to restart the shooting of 'Aadujeevitham'

Director Blessy is all set to resume the shooting of Aadujeevitham, the movie based on Benyamin’s best selling novel.

Prithviraj is playing the lead in Aadujeevitham, the shooting of which was underway in Jordan when the Covid 19 pandemic outbreak happened last year.

According to reports Blessy and his team is heading to Jordan to complete the remaining portions of the shoot and then they will shift to Algeria.