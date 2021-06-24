Blink-182 bassist-vocalist Mark Hoppus confirms cancer diagnosis

The musician made the announcement on Twitter on Wednesday, saying: "For the past three months I've been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer," reports nme.com.

Los Angeles, June 24 (IANS) Bassist and vocalist of the rock band Blink-182, Mark Hoppus, has shared that he is diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing treatment.

Hoppus has not confirmed which type of cancer he has been diagnosed with and did not share at which stage he was diagnosed.

"It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and friends to get me through this," Hoppus said.

He concluded: "I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I'm trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can't wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all."

Many of Hoppus' friends and fans have shared support for his recovery, including his Simple Creatures bandmate Alex Gaskarth (also of All Time Low) and members of A Day To Remember, Of Mice & Men and Good Charlotte.

The news comes after Hoppus initially appeared to share his diagnosis through Instagram. The musician had shared a picture of himself in what appears to be a doctor's clinic surrounded by medical equipment, captioned: "Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please."

Hoppus has deleted the post.

