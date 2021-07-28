The 58-year-old star is currently in production on the final season of "Better Call Saul," a spin-off of the wildly popular series "Breaking Bad", reports variety.com.

Los Angeles, July 28 (IANS) "Better Call Saul" star Bob Odenkirk was rushed to the hospital after collapsing on the set of the show.

Odenkirk collapsed on Tuesday at the show's set in New Mexico and crew members immediately called an ambulance. Odenkirk is still receiving medical care.

The cause of the collapse has not been disclosed.

The actor portrays con-man lawyer Saul Goodman in "Better Call Saul" and "Breaking Bad."

"Better Call Saul" zeroes in on the character's transformation from the criminally-inclined Jimmy McGill to powerful criminal defence lawyer Saul.

Odenkirk's work on "Better Call Saul" has got him four Golden Globe nominations for best actor in a television series drama, and four Emmy nominations for outstanding lead actor in a drama series.

The actor recently starred in the action film "Nobody," which received generally favourable reviews from critics and debuted at the top of the box office charts.

--IANS

dc/rs

Bob Odenkirk hospitalised after collapsing on ‘Better Call Saul' set

The 58-year-old star is currently in production on the final season of "Better Call Saul," a spin-off of the wildly popular series "Breaking Bad", reports variety.com.

Odenkirk collapsed on Tuesday at the show's set in New Mexico and crew members immediately called an ambulance. Odenkirk is still receiving medical care.

The cause of the collapse has not been disclosed.

The actor portrays con-man lawyer Saul Goodman in "Better Call Saul" and "Breaking Bad."

"Better Call Saul" zeroes in on the character's transformation from the criminally-inclined Jimmy McGill to powerful criminal defence lawyer Saul.

Odenkirk's work on "Better Call Saul" has got him four Golden Globe nominations for best actor in a television series drama, and four Emmy nominations for outstanding lead actor in a drama series.

The actor recently starred in the action film "Nobody," which received generally favourable reviews from critics and debuted at the top of the box office charts.

--IANS

dc/rs