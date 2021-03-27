Bob Odenkirk: 'Nobody' action scenes were cathartic

Los Angeles, March 27 (IANS) "Better Call Saul" star Bob Odenkirk has shared that he enjoyed filming the fight sequences in his upcoming film, "Nobody", as it allowed him to release pent-up emotions.

"I never really got training in acting, so all I can ever do is draw from the feelings and experiences that I've had. This Mike Nichols book (Mike Nichols: A Life) is so great because they talked about Mike's way of directing and how he got people to know what he wanted. If a first date didn't go well, he'd get people to know the feeling he wanted through a memory. You can imagine a shared memory that people have of awkwardness, sadness or whatever it is," Odenkirk told The Hollywood Reporter.