Bob Odenkirk-starrer 'Nobody' in theatres on April 9

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) The action-thriller "Nobody", starring Emmy-winning actor Bob Odenkirk, is set to release theatrically in India on April 9, it was confirmed on Thursday.

The date was confirmed by NBCUniversal as their first theatrical release in 2021, post the Covid pandemic.

"Nobody" is written by Derek Kolstad, who in the past has written projects such as the "John Wick" franchise, and "The Falcon And The Winter Soldier" among others.