Bob Saget still shares unique bond with former TV daughters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

Washington [US], February 8 (ANI): American stand-up comedian and actor Bob Saget, during an exclusive sneak peek from his 'Inside of You' podcast interview, offered new insight into his friendship with former TV daughters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.



According to E! News, the 'Full House' alum during his 'Inside of You' podcast gave an insight about his bond with the girls from the show, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, and the Olsens.

When asked about which of the kids from the show did, he got along with best, he responded hilariously "Whoever I was with at the moment, just like my own kids."

He further added that "I'm very close with Candace, always was since we did the pilot. Jodie used to sleep-over at my house and play with my daughter Aubrey, my oldest."

As for M.K. and Ash, who didn't sign on for the Netflix reboot 'Fuller House', Bob simply adores the fashion moguls.

As per E! News, he admitted "there's no favorite" among his TV daughters, and that he maintains a unique bond with each that's evolved over the years.

Even after 25 years, since Bob last played Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's father in the beloved ABC sitcom 'Full House', they're still just as close, if not closer than they were during the twins' meteoric rise to child stardom. (ANI)

