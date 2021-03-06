Bobby Deol: Abbas-Mustan are like family to me

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Actor Bobby Deol will work Abbas-Mustan after eight years in the director duos upcoming film, Penthouse. Bobby has worked with Abbas-Mustan in films such as Soldier, Humraaz, Ajnabee and Players.

"Abbas-Mustan are like family to me. It's been a 22-year association since Soldier. I have always loved their vision of making movies. I am happy to be working with them again after many years," says Bobby.