Bobby Deol: Knew people would watch 'Race 3' and realise I exist

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Actor Bobby Deol has no qualms in accepting that he has taken up ensemble cast films just to be noticed.

The actor says that he signed films such as "Housefull 4" and "Race 3" in recent times so that people come and watch the film and remember that he "exists", too.

"I have seen ups and downs in my career and there was a moment in my career I wasn't so marketable. When that happens you look for projects with lots of actors. So, then you get noticed. Like I did 'Race 3' and 'Housefull 4'. There was Salman Khan, the biggest superstar of our industry and Akshay (Kumar), and I knew that people would go and watch that film, and when they did they would realise Bobby Deol exists. So that makes a lot of difference," he told IANS.