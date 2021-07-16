Bobby Deol, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh to perform on 'Indian Pro Music League'

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) This weekend, celebrity ambassadors Bobby Deol of Punjab Lions and Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh of Mumbai Warriors will be present to support their respective teams on the music reality show "Indian Pro Music League", which gears up for its grand finale on July 18.

Riteish and Genelia will dance to "Dil mein baji guitar" and "Dhagala lagali" while Bobby grooves to "Duniya haseeno ka mela".