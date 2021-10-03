Bobby Deol's latest post is filled with nostalgic memories

Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor posted a picture that brought back "a lot of memories" of the past."This picture brings back a lot of memories ... Back in the day, I used to wear this Red Shirt all the time. #Nostalgic #Throwback," he wrote the caption.Fans flooded the post with likes and comments."So innocent," a fan wrote."Redlove," another added.Meanwhile, on the work front, Bobby will start shooting for 'Apne 2' in March next year.Directed by Anil Sharma, the upcoming film is the sequel to the much-loved family drama 'Apne'.'Apne 2,' will see three generations of the Deol family working together on screen for the first time as it stars legendary actor Dharmendra Deol, his actor sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, and grand-son Karan Deol. (ANI)