Bobby Simha on board for Chiyaan60!

National Award-winning actor Bobby Simha, who grabbed everyone's attention with Karthik Subbaraj's Jigarthanda is all set to play an important role in the director's upcoming film with Chiyaan Vikram and Dhruv Vikram.

Simha has also acted in almost all the films of Subbaraj including Pizza, Iraivi, and Petta with only Mercury as the exception. He is also not associated with the director's Jagame Thandhiram with Dhanush. Simha also appeared in Subbaraj's episode in the Amazon Prime anthology Putham Pudhu Kaalai.