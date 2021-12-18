Bodyline: Shahid Kapoor's true grit on 'Jersey' cricket field

Mumbai, Dec 18 (IANS) Shahid Kapoor, who is gearing up for his upcoming cricket drama 'Jersey', had suffered an injury during the shooting of the film but the actor was back on the sets immediately after medical intervention.

The actor cut his lip while shooting for the film. And 25 stitches later, he was back on the field to resume the shoot. Talking about the accident, the film's producer, Aman Gill said, "We all know that Shahid is a perfectionist but what we saw that day was a display of true sportsman's spirit by Shahid!"