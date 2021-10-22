Bollywood actor John Abraham to produce a Malayalam movie

Vishnu Sivaprasad is the director. Debutant Ranjith Sajeev is the hero of this coming of age drama. Anaswara Rajan, Jinu Joseph, Akshay Radhakrishnan, Abhiram and Sini Abraham include the cast.

The shooting of Mike, a Malayalam movie produced by Bollywood hero John Abraham, has started in Mysore.

Renadive is the cinematographer. Vivek Harshan is the editor and the music is scored by Radhan. The shooting locations include Mysore, Kattappana, Vaikom, and Dharamshala.

John Abraham, whose father is a Malayali, will be seen next in the action flick Attack. Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns is also in the pipeline.

For more stories click here: Kollywood l Malayalam l Bollywood l Telugu