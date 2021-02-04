Bollywood actress Diana Penty in Rosshan Andrrews’ Dulquer Salmaan movie

Dulquer Salmaan has announced the fifth production from his banner, Wayfarer Films, which is being directed by Rosshan Andrrews. Dulquer join hands with Rosshan in the project, written by Bobby and Sanjay.
Dulquer has revealed that the movie will have Manoj K Jayan and the Bollywood actress Diana Penty in the main cast.
Diana Penty made her debut in Cocktail, directed by Homi Adajania. Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone were her co-stars. She was also noted in the comedy Happy Bhag Jayegi.
Dulquer Salmaan has Kurup ready for release.