Bollywood can't get over 'Pawri' vibes as meme fest continues

On Thursday, Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar finished filming their Uttarakhand schedule of the upcoming film "Badhaai Do". Soon, Rajkummar shared a video on Instagram where he is seen performing the mashup with Bhumi, director Harshavardhan Kulkarni and other crew members.

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Bollywood continues to be obsessed with the viral mashup, Pawri ho rahi hai. The mashup has not only been inspiring a meme fest among our stars over the past few days, it has also made its way into B-Town film promotion now!

"Pawri toh...Pawri toh...Pawri toh banti hai because it's a wrap for the Uttarakhand schedule of #BadhaaiDo!" the actor wrote.

Bhumi also shared the same video and wrote: "Where's the pawri tonight? On #BadhaaiDo sets! Schedule wrap hua hai. Badhaaiyaan toh banti hai na phir! #pawrihorahihai."

Meanwhile, Bollywood actors continue to take part in "Pawri ho rahi hai" memes on social media.

A video shared by a fan page of Ranveer Singh on Instagram shows the actor standing beside a female fan with a tiffin box in hand.

Ranveer and his fan point at the tiffin box and shout: "Yeh hamara gajar ka halwa hai, yeh hum hai aur yahan pe pawri ho rahi hai."

Vivek Anand Oberoi, who was recently fined by Mumbai Police for riding his new Harley Davidson bike without helmet and mask, took to Instagram to make light of the situation.

Vivek shared a video on Instagram showing the two bikes and a challan in his hand. "Yeh hum hai, yeh hamari bikes hai aur yeh hamari pawti kat gayi hai," the actor says in the video.

"This is for you @mumbaipolice. #pawtikatgayihai #PawriNahiHoRahiHai @mumbaipolice #SaathiyaOfSafety #WearHelmet #WearMask #SafetyFirst," the actor captioned the video on.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is currently vacationing in the Maldives with family. A video shared by Shilpa's husband Raj Kundra offers a glimpse of the scenic beauty of the place and shows the actress seated at the breakfast table with a few others, waving her hand at the camera. Raj says: "Yeh humara breakfast hai, yeh hamara view hai aur yeh hamari pawri ho rahi hai."

Singer and social media star Danish Alfaaz has also joined the trend by releasing a song titled "Party ho rahi hai". Danish along with his team has shot, recorded, edited and composed the song over just two days!

Talking about his song keeping up with the trend, Danish said: "Social media users are obsessed with Pawri Ho Rahi Hai, so we thought why not create our own version of this line and make it into a song. We shot the song in just two days, from composing, editing to shooting, we wrapped in two days. We shot the song in Chandigarh, hope our fans love it as much as we loved making it."

The song features Danish Alfaaz, Muskan Sharma, Nisha Bhatt and Raman Gill.

Shahid Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, and Vijay Varma had earlier joined the 'Pawri'.

It all started after composer Yashraj Mukhate created a Pawri mashup, based on a video post of Pakistani netizen Dananeer Mobin.

