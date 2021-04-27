Bollywood celebrities extend Hanuman Jayanti wishes

Actor Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram account and shared a graphic of Lord Hanuman carrying an oxygen cylinder in his hand while flying. He captioned the post as "This is for all the covid warriors risking their own lives to save others. Jai Bajrang Bali."Varun Dhawan also shared an image of Lord Hanuman along with the caption, "#hanumanjayanti. Jai Hanuman gyaan gun sagar. Jai Kapees tihu lok ujagar."Anupam Kher too extended warm wishes to his fans on Twitter and wrote, "Prabhu sankat mochan ji ki kripa aap tatha pariwaar par bani rahe, swasth aur deerghayu ho evum sukh samridhi ho yahi prarthna hai. Shri hanuman jayanti ki haardik subhkamnaye."Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar wished her followers on Twitter on the auspicious occasion and wrote, "Namaskar. Aap sab ko Hanuman jayanti ki bahut shubh kaamanaayein. Sankat Mochan Hanuman ji se prarthana hai ki wo is mahamari ke sankat se saare vishwa ko mukt kar dein."Bollywood rapper Badshan shared a short clip of Lord Hanuman with the rap section from the song 'Selfie Le Le re' playing in the background. In the caption, he wrote Jai jai jai hanuman."Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated annually to commemorate the birth of Lord Hanuman. The festival is celebrated on the 15th day of the Shukla Paksha, during the month of Chaitra. (ANI)