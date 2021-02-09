Bollywood celebrities mourn demise of Rajiv Kapoor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9 (ANI): Bollywood stars mourned the demise of veteran actor Rajiv Kapoor, who passed away on Tuesday. He was 58 when he breathed his last.



Expressing grief over the demise of the veteran actor, Akshay Kumar tweeted, "Saddened to hear about the untimely demise of #RajivKapoor ji. My deepest condolences to the entire family."

Stating that Kapoor was a 'gentle soul' that left too soon, veteran actor Raj Babbar tweeted, "Shocked at the demise of #RajivKapoor ji. Chimpu was always very affable and extremely kind. The gentle soul has left us all too soon. My thoughts & prayers are with the family."

"Sad to hear demise of Actor & director Rajiv Kapoor, My heartfelt condolences to the entire Kapoor family. #OmShanti," wrote filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar as he expressed grief over the veteran actor's demise.

Sanjay Dutt too expressed shock over the death of the 'Prem Granth' star. He tweeted, "Absolutely heartbroken to hear about the demise of Rajiv Kapoor. A soul gone too soon. My thoughts and prayers are with the Kapoor family in this difficult time. Om Shanti."

Recalling the opportunity to work with the late actor in 'Prem Granth', Madhuri Dixit expressed grief over the demise of Kapoor.

"I had the opportunity of working with #Rajiv Kapoor in the film PremGranth. It was a difficult subject which he handled with great maturity though it was his first film. Remembering the wonderful moments we shared. My heartfelt condolences to the Kapoor family. RIP," tweeted Dixit.

The 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili' actor suffered a heart attack at his residence in Chembur following which he was rushed to Inlaks Hospital. He was declared dead at the hospital. Veteran actor and the late star's sister-in-law Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to confirm the demise of the actor. She posted a picture of the late actor and wrote, "RIP," along with it. (ANI)

