Bollywood celebrities pour in birthday wishes for Vaani Kapoor

Ayushmann, who will be sharing the screen with Vaani in their upcoming film 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', posted a cool selfie with the birthday girl on his Instagram Story."Happy birthday @_vaanikapoor_. Can't wait for the world to see you as Maanvi in #ChandigarhKareAashiqui," he captioned the selfie.Actor Anushka Sharma shared a happy picture of the 'Bell Bottom' star on her Instagram Story."Happy birthday! Wishing you love and light always," she wrote.'Toofaan' actor Mrunal Thakur also shared a gorgeous picture of Vaani along with the message, "Happy Birthday @_vaanikapoor_. Keep shining always."Designer Manish Malhotra wished Vaani by sharing a stunning picture of the two together. He wrote the birthday wish, "Happy Birthday gorgeousssssss and Charming @_vaanikapoor_."'Guilty' actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor posted a boomerang on her Instagram, in which Vaani can be seen pouting and smiling."Happy birthday my angel baby girl! I love you," she penned the message.Actor Athiya Shetty also shared a glamourous picture of Vaani on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Happy birthday @_vaanikapoor_. Lots of love and happiness to you."On the work front, Vaani was recently featured in the film 'Bell Bottom', co-starring actors Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta Bhupathi.Apart from 'Bell Bottom', Vaani has big entertainers like 'Shamshera' with Ranbir Kapoor and 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' with Ayushmann Khurrana in her kitty. (ANI)