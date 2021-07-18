Bollywood fraternity lauds Farhan Akhtar's 'Toofaan'

Giving a tough fight in the boxing ring and obstacles in real life, Farhan Akhtar as Ajju Bhai (Aziz Ali - the boxer) impresses one and all. A very lovable performance by Mrunal who is the driving force plays a pivotal role in Toofaan's story backed by the vision of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.These Bollywood celebs couldn't resist appreciating the ensemble :Superstar Katrina Kaif wrote, "Loved the film, Congratulations Team!"Ace filmmaker Karan Johar wrote, "Powerful performances by the superb @faroutakhtar The absolutely lovely @mrunalthakur @pareshrawal1955! #Toofan packs a solid punch! Congratulations to team @excelmovies @ritesh_sid and @romppictures watch it asap on @primevideoin"Actor Vaani Kapoor also shared, "What an amazing watch Beautiful film.. Beautiful performances"Vidyut Jammwal known for his frivolous action sequences in films also addressed 'Toofaan' as a 'punching tutorial for all the action aficionados', he tweeted, "#Toofaan is a Punching Tutorial for all the action aficionados with a strong emotional cord @RakeyshOmMehra @FarOutAkhtar @mrunal0801 and all the stars of this fabulous film."Earlier, megastar Shah Rukh Khan also praised the film on Twitter and wrote, "Wish my friends @FarOutAkhtar @RakeyshOmMehra the best for their labour of love. I had the privilege to see it a few days back. Extremely fine performances by @SirPareshRawal (wow!) @mohanagashe @mrunal0801@hussainthelal My review: we shld all try & make more films like Toofaan"Many contemporaries of Farhan have praised the amazing transformation he underwent for 'Toofaan' and his portrayal of a boy from Dongri has struck the right chord as well. Paresh Rawal gives out a promising performance as Coach Nana, looking convincing as ever.'Toofaan' which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories, marks the second collaboration of Farhan with Rakeysh after the massive success of 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', the biopic based on the late Indian athlete Milkha Singh.Rakeysh and Farhan are also served as the producers of the movie along with Ritesh Sidhwani (Excel Entertainment).The film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Hussain Dalal, Mohan Agashe, and Darshan Kumaar.In the movie, Farhan portrays the role of a national-level boxing player. The movie has been shot across Mumbai at real locations like the Dongri slums and the Gateway of India. (ANI)