Bollywood mourns Raj Kaushal's death

Mumbai, June 30 (IANS) Bollywood celebrities took to social media on Wednesday to mourn the demise of filmmaker Raj Kaushal, who reportedly succumbed to a heart attack earlier in the day. Celebrities shared condolence messages for the late filmmaker's wife, actress Mandira Bedi, and their children, Vir and Tara.

Sharing a photo with the late filmmaker from a party hosted by him on Sunday, Angad Bedi wrote on Instagram: "Looks like the universe chose us to be with you at your last supper my friend. It was a pleasure to have worked with you and also spent time in your lovely company. I would like to remember you as a man who helped everyone who needed you. Always there for your family and friends spreading your infectious smile. so long my friend... you left us with only happy memories!! stay strong Mandira. Vir and Tara.. your dad was a good man, Rip."

Sharing the same photograph, Angad's wife and actress Neha Dhupia wrote: "Raj, we took this picture to create more and more memories… can't believe you are nt with us anymore … Mandira , my strong strong girl, I am at a loss of words. My heart belongs to Vir and Tara. I'm shaken up and in shock and disbelief as I write this , RIP Raj."

Manoj Bajpayee tweeted: "No news can be more shocking and tragic for us personally than loosing our dear friend and a fantastic human being Raj kaushal !! It will definitely take time to come to terms with this loss!! Rest in peace my friend."

Arshad Warsi posted: "Today I lost a very dear friend, my condolences to his family. Known Raj Kaushal, for years, done a film with him, enjoyed every minute of his company. I have never seen a frown on his face, he was always smiling, always there if you needed him…will miss you brother… RIP."

Suniel Shetty wrote: "Another precious life, gone too soon! Rest in Peace Raj Kaushal, you'll be deeply deeply missed. Sending a lot of love towards you and the kids @mandybedi."

Kabir Bedi shared: "Deepest condolences to Mandira Bedi on the tragic passing of her husband Raj Kaushal. Such a sudden and unexpected loss is deeply traumatic. My heart is with her in her great sorrow. @mandybedi."

"Shocked and saddened by the passing of #RajKaushal. May the Lord grant #mandirabedi and the family the strength to bear this loss," posted Boman Irani.

Rahul Dev tweeted: "He was one hell of a nice guy ... Raj Kaushal you shall be missed ... Gone too early ... rest in peace ... Om Shanti."

Taking to Instagram, music composer Vishal Dadlani expressed: "The first person to trust me with making music for a film, @rajkaushal created so many careers with his first movie, #PyaarMeinKabhiKabhi. Over and above that, he was a friend who always stood with his friends. @mandirabedi, I don't know what to say or feel or think. Can't even imagine what you and the kids are going through. Just sending love and strength."

Riteish Deshmukh posted: "Raj Kaushal was a man with a hearty laugh, tight hug and a story to tell. Am deeply saddened and shocked to learn that he is no more. My deepest condolences to @mandybedi and the entire family. #heartbroken gone too soon."

Naved Jafri shared: "#RajKaushal was a good friend and a good human being, jovial and always smiling. I knew him from a long time. Deepest condolences to Mandira and the whole family. May the almighty give you strength and patience to bear this irreplaceable loss."

Aftab Shivdasani tweeted: "So sad and shocked on hearing about the passing of Raj Kaushal , such a warm hearted and great guy.. our deepest condolences to @mandybedi , their children and family to cope with this huge void... Prayers for his soul, Om Shanti."

"Deepest condolences to Mandira Ma'am, her children and their family. This is so shocking. Rest in peace #RajKaushal sir," shared Kriti Kharbanda.

Ranvir Shorey posted: "Absolutely shocked to hear of #RajKaushal's unexpected demise. Unbelievable times. He was a good man, always spreading positivity and joy. Gone too soon and suddenly. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti."

Vivek Oberoi tweeted: "Shocked & Saddened to learn about Raj Kaushal's passing away, gone too soon, a good soul has ascended to heaven..my heartfelt condolences to @mandirabedi and their children, may the almighty give them strength to deal with this immeasurable loss."

Chandan Roy Sanyal wrote: "Raj Kaushal news is extremely shocking. No words - deepest condolences to his family and friends- had always known him for encouragement and a benevolent man."

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta shared: "Awfully sad waking up to the news of our colleague Raj Kaushal's passing away. Too young to be gone."

"Woke up to the news of untimely demise of #RajKaushal. May his soul rest in peace. Life is so uncertain, my heart goes out to @mandybedi and her kids. Stay strong," tweeted singer Jasleen Royal.

