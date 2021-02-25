Bollywood newcomer Seerat Kapoor on her stint in Telugu films

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Actress Seerat Kapoor, granddaughter of late acting guru Roshan Taneja, is set to make her Bollywood debut after establishing her career in Telugu films. She says that the two industries have a lot of similarities and gives her the opportunity to explore her craft.

The actress, who has been part of successful Telugu films such as "Krishna And His Leela", "Raju Gari Gadhi 2" or "Maa Vintha Gaadha Vinuma", will be seen making her Hindi debut alongside Naseeruddin Shah and Tushar Kapoor in the film "Maarrich".