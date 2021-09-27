Bollywood remembers Yash Chopra on his birth anniversary

A slew of celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Madhuri Dixit, Lata Mangeshkar took to their respective social media handles and shared their beautiful memories of the talented late director.Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram Story and shared a picture of the late filmmaker, with whom she began her career in Bollywood with 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi'.Along with the photo, Anushka added, "Remembering the legacy of Yash Ji today. You will always be in our hearts."Madhuri Dixit shared a BTS picture from the sets of her film 'Dil To Pagal Hai' in which Chopra can be seen explaining a shot to Madhuri and Shah Rukh Khan."Remembering you on your birthday," she tweeted.Bollywood's nightingale Lata Mangeshkar took to her Twitter account and remembered how the director always insisted that she sings in all his films.Adding the link to her song 'Tere mere hothon pe' from Chopra's film 'Chandni', the singer wrote, "Namaskar. Aaj mere raakhi bhai Yash Chopra ji ki jayanti hai. Unki har film mein wo chahte the merehi gaane ho, hamesha mujhe kehte the ki tum na mat karna. Mujhe unko sneh tha. Aaj unki bahut yaad aarahi hai. Main unko koti koti pranam karti hun." (Hi. Today is the birth anniversary of my rakhi brother Yash Chopraji. He wanted to have my songs in every film of his, always telling me to never say no. I loved him. Missing him a lot today. I give him my utmost respect.)Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin shared a picture of Chopra behind the camera on his Twitter account and wrote, " Your contribution to the Indian film will always be remembered and your movies will live on forever. #YashChopra #BirthAnniversary."Actor Divya Dutta, who worked with the legendary director in their film 'Veer-Zaara', tweeted a picture of Chopra along with the message, "Happy bday #yashchopra !!! thankyou for your movies !!! am glad I got to know you and be directed by you."The Twitter handle of Yash Chopra's Yash Raj Films tweeted, "His cinematic genius redefined love on the silver screen and paved the way for the Indian film industry. Remembering the King of Romance #YashChopra on his 89th birth anniversary."In the 80th year of his life, after 21 films in a five-decade-long unrivalled career, Yash Chopra shot his last film, 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' (2012), in a contemporary style with real locations, intimate camera choreography and a lot more.The producer delivered some of the iconic films and masterpieces like 'Veer-Zaara', 'Dil To Pagal Hai', 'Trishul', 'Hum Tum', 'Chandni', 'Deewar' and many more. (ANI)