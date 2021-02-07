Bollywood stars pray for people's safety after massive flood in U'khand

The 'Boss' star said that he is praying for everyone's well being in Uttarakhand."Terrifying visuals of the glacier burst in #Uttarakhand, thoughts and prayers for everyone's safety (folded hands emoticon)," Kumar tweeted.In a tweet, Sidharth Malhotra said, "Prayers for everyone's safety in #Uttarakhand. If you are stuck in any affected areas and need any kind of help, please contact Disaster Operations Center number at 1070 or 9557444486."Sunny Deol urged the nation to stand together in this crisis and pray for Uttarkhand.Calling for stringent environmental impact assessment, Randeep Hooda sends out prayers for the safety of the people."Man tampering with nature results in disaster.. we must be very careful and have more Stringent Environmental Impact Assessment #EIA, not less, for ongoing and future infra projects .. prayers for the safety of the people affected#Uttarakhand," wrote the 'Sarabjit' star on Twitter.Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Sunday said that at least nine bodies have been recovered from the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) site in the Tapovan area following the glacier burst in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.The avalanche was triggered after a glacial burst in Chamoli district on Sunday. (ANI)