Bollywood wishes Anushka Sharma on her 33rd birthday

Among the celebs, Kareena Kapoor who is also a close friend of Anushka took to her Instagram story and shared a monochrome picture of Anushka wishing her a happy birthday. In the throwback picture, Anushka looked breathtakingly beautiful.Sonam Kapoor dug out a throwback photo with Anushka and shared a heartfelt birthday wish for her Instagram. Calling her a 'trailblazer' Sonam wrote, "Happy Happy birthday, you trailblazer. May every day start with a "clean slate" and be filled with only laughter, love and joy."Jacqueline Fernandez also wished Anushka on her Instagram story with an angelic avatar throwback picture and along with it, she wrote "Love you @anushkasharma."Riteish Deshmukh went the creative way to pen a wish for Anushka. He wrote, "Happy Birthday dear @anushkasharma - have a great one- stay healthy, stay safe. Be happy. Much love." Along with the wish on his Instagram handle, he also shared a beautiful edit of Anushka.Vivek Oberoi also sent love to the new mom on social media. Sharing a note on Twitter, Vivek praised the actor as she turned a year older. He wrote, "Happy birthday to the brilliant actress, a Successful Producer and a beautiful mom now @AnushkaSharma! Love the way you inspire people to be positive always! May God bless your adorable family, have a fun-filled birthday!"Meanwhile, currently, Anushka is embracing motherhood after welcoming her first child with Virat. The couple was blessed with a baby girl named Vamika. Anushka and Virat turned parents earlier this year.The actor has been away from the limelight for the past two years. She was last seen in 'Zero' with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She has recently produced two acclaimed projects - Amazon Prime Video web series 'Pataal Lok' and Netflix movie 'Bulbul'. (ANI)