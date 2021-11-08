Bollywood's day out at Padma Awards: KJo, Kangana, Adnan, Ekta share their joy (Ld)

New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) Bollywood was well-represented at the glittering Padma Awards ceremony for 2020 and 2021 at the Rashtrapati BhaVan here on Monday. The fortunate four who received their Padma Shri medals from President Ram Nath Kovind at once took to social media to express their joy and gratitude.

Producer-director Karan Johar posted a couple of tweets, which also included a video of him receiving the award. He tweeted: "Today felt surreal! I am honoured and humbled that the prestigious Padma Shri Award was bestowed on me. I feel extremely fortunate to receive it from the hands of our honourable President Shri Ram Nath Kovind."

His second tweet read: "This is a momumental day for me, my mother, my kids and my company, and will forever be etched in my memory. Thank you so much for all your wishes and the abundance of love! @rashtrapatibhvn #PadmaAwards2020."

Singer-composer Adnan Sami, who gave up his Pakistani citizenship and became an Indian national on January 1, 2016, wrote: "The greatest honour! I am grateful to the Government of India for this prestigious Padma Shri Award. I am forever indebted to my beautiful people of India who've loved me unconditionally and been an integral part of my journey which has brought me here! Luv you all. Jai Hind!"

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram and shared the picture of her with President Kovind. In the caption, she wrote: "Long ago when I started my career ... A question bothered me ... I asked myself some want money, some want fans ... some seek fame and some just want attention … What do I want ? Deep down I always knew as a girl child I wanted to earn respect and that is my treasure Thank you India for this gift."

Hit producer Ekta Kapoor shared a video of the ceremony with the caption: "It is a surreal moment and a matter of great pride." She said she wanted to "dedicate this badge of honour to my pillars of strength" -- her parents, brother Tusshar and son Ravie.

"They believed in me with their whole heart and it is because of them I am who I am!" Ekta continued. "I want to thank my family, friends, my team at Balaji Telefilms and most importantly, the audience, for believing in me and supporting me."

She added: "I hope to always push the envelope, challenge norms, give talents a platform that they truly deserve, instill pride and give back to the country that has fuelled my ambition and dreams. JAI HIND."

Legendary playback singer S.P. Balasubramaniam, 2021 Padma Shri recipient, was honoured posthumously.

