Boman Irani: Big day for Indian cricket, bigger day for Indian confidence

The actor shared a video montage on Instagram. The clip features lead actor Ranveer Singh, director Kabir Khan and him from Lord's, the Mecca of cricket.

Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Boman Irani, who plays Indian Test wicket keeper-turned-BBC commentator Farokh Engineer in '83', says India's 1983 World Cup win on June 25, 1983, was a big day for Indian cricket, and probably a bigger day for the self-confidence of Indians.

"The #83 #worldcupvictory was a big day for Indian cricket, and probably a bigger day for Indian confidence and self-belief in general. This is the place where it all erupted for all of us. I finally went there years later to absorb the afterglow," he wrote.

Irani added: "The feeling was charged, magical and emotional. Was with the always charged, magical and emotional @ranveersingh for company. Thanks @kabirkhankk for doing this. The country needed to be reminded. @83thefilm @homeofcricket."

Meanwhile, Saqib Saleem, who will be seen portraying the 1983 vice-captain (and Man of the Match in both the semi-finals and finals), Mohinder 'Jimmy' Amarnath, shared a picture on Instagram, making a patriotic statement by leaving his signature on the Tricolour.

In his caption, he simply said: "83 (India map and heart emoji) @83thefilm."

--IANS

dc/srb