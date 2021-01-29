Boman Irani joins cast of Ajay Devgn's Mayday

Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Boman Irani has joined the cast of Mayday. The actor will be seen playing the role of an airline owner in the edge-of-the-seat drama.

Announcing the news, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Friday: "BOMAN IRANI JOINS CAST OF AMITABH - AJAY DEVGN STARRER... #BomanIrani to essay the part of an airline owner in #Mayday... Stars #AmitabhBachchan, #AjayDevgn, #RakulPreetSingh, #AngiraDhar and #AakankshaSingh... Produced-directed by #AjayDevgn... 29 April 2022 release."