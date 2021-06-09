Boman Irani's mother Jerbanoo Irani passes away at 94

The actor's mother reportedly died due to age-related illness. She was 94 when she breathed her last.Boman, in a post dedicated to his late mother, lovingly spoke about how his doting mother also played the role of a father, as his father passed away just six months before his birth.He wrote, "Mother Irani passed away peacefully in her sleep early this morning. Jer was 94. She played the role of both mother and father to me since she was 32. What a spirit she was."He added, "Filled with funny stories that only she could tell. The longest arm that always dug deep into her pockets, even when there wasn't much there. When she sent me to the movies, she made sure all the compound kids came with me. 'Don't forget the popcorn,' she would say. She loved her food and her songs and she could fact-check Wikipedia and IMDb in a flash. Sharp, sharp, sharp, till the very end.""She always said 'You are not an actor for people to praise you. You are an actor only so you can make people smile.' "Make people happy," She said. Last night she asked for Malai Kulfi and some mango. She could have asked for the moon and the stars if she wished. She was, and always will be.......A Star," he concluded.Boman's mother had turned 94 in November last year. On her birthday, the veteran actor had shared a beautiful picture of them and accompanied it with a heart-touching note.Calling his mother "the greatest," Boman wrote, "You have inspired a generation and more. Your sense of humour has chased away every blue moment in our blessed lives."Boman had made his Bollywood debut with the 2003 anthology horror film 'Darna Mana Hai'. However, it was the success of 'Munna Bhai MBBS', which released in the same year, that made him a household name.He has worked in several films such as 'Main Hoon Na', 'Veer-Zaara', 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai', 'Heyy Babyy', 'Dostana', '3 Idiots', 'Housefull', 'Jolly LLB', 'PK', 'Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran' and 'Sanju'.The veteran actor will next be seen in Kabir Khan's '83', which also features Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. He will also star in Yash Raj Films' upcoming social comedy 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'. (ANI)