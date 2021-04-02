Boman Irani's screenplay workshop clocks a year

The actor says that the workshop has helped him meet people who have amazed him with their "curiosity" and "distinct thought processes".

Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) Actor Boman Irani, whose screenplay writing workshop Spiral Bound completed a year recently, is happy with the way it has helped budding writers grow.

"I am so happy to have cultivated a fresh hunger for learning cinema through Spiral Bound. Not to mention, the workshop also gave me a family of students, who amaze me with their curiosity and their distinct thought processes," he says.

The actor adds that the workshop has been a memorable journey for him as well.

"It is wonderful to be celebrating the first anniversary of the workshop with them. What started as a step towards being a student of cinema, has resulted in an incredible journey. God bless them," he says.

The first workshop was conducted by Alexander Dinelaris, screenwriter of the Oscar-winning film "Birdman".

Boman will next be seen in "83" and "Mayday".

