Bomb threat to Thala Ajith's residence!

Cops and bomb squad rushed to these two places and thoroughly checked the entire premises to only know that it's a hoax call.

On Monday (May 31), a person called the police control room and threatened that within a few hours a bomb will explode in actor Ajith's residence and Chennai District Collector's office.

Later, when they traced the phone number, the person was found to be Bhuvanesh from Marakkanam.

Bhuvanesh is mentally challenged and he has been calling the police control room and threatened them with similar bomb threats in the past.

He had earlier called up and threatened that Rajinikanth and former Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswamy's residences were in danger.

On the work front, Ajith's immediate next is a cop action thriller Valimai with director H Vinoth.