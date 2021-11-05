Bombay HC restrains publication of Vijaypat Singhania's book 'An Incomplete Life'

"On the evening of 4 November 2021, the Bombay High Court restrained Pan Macmillan India from publication, sale and distribution of the book titled An Incomplete Life by Vijaypat Singhania. An intimation and a copy of the High Court's order have been sent to us and we have taken immediate steps to comply with the order," the publisher said in a statement.

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) Pan Macmillan India said on Friday it would comply with a Bombay High Court order restraining the publication of Vijaypat Singhania's book 'An Incomplete Life' and would seek legal advice on the remedies available to it.

"We want to clarify that Pan Macmillan India was not party to any proceedings in the Thane district court in 2019 between Raymond and the author's previous publishers. As such, we were also not made aware of any injunction by the sessions court at Thane regarding any prior version of the book.

"The contents of the manuscript submitted to us were vetted by a legal expert and we believe the book published by us to not be defamatory.

"While we are fully complying with the order of 4 November 2021 passed by the Honourable High Court, we are seeking legal advice as to the remedies available to Pan Macmillan India," the statement said.

