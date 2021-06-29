Boney Kapoor bags the Bollywood rights of 'One'?

The Hindi remake rights of this year’s Mammootty starrer One has been bagged by Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor, says Times of India.

One, directed by Santhosh Viswanath, has been scripted by Bobby and Sanjay.

Mammootty plays Kerala Chief Minister Kadakkal Chandran in the movie. One has Joju George, Murali Gopy and Salim Kumar in the main cast, along with the superstar.