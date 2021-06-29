Boney Kapoor bags the Bollywood rights of 'One'?

The Hindi remake rights of this year’s Mammootty starrer One has been bagged by Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor, says Times of India.
One, directed by Santhosh Viswanath, has been scripted by Bobby and Sanjay.
Mammootty plays Kerala Chief Minister Kadakkal Chandran in the movie. One has Joju George, Murali Gopy and Salim Kumar in the main cast, along with the superstar.
The report suggests that a top star from Bollywood will play the role done by Mammootty in the original.
One had suggested the idea of ‘Right to recall’ an elected representative, in democratic process, based on their performance.