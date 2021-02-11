Boney Kapoor: Barring one action sequence, 'Valimai' shoot will be wrapped by February 15

In his recent interview with Forbes, producer Boney Kapoor has revealed that barring one action sequence, the shoot of Valimai will be wrapped by February 15. The producer also added that the action scene will be shot overseas. While the post-production work will begin soon, the producer hasn't confirmed the release date.

Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects in association with Zee Studios is bankrolling the film. H Vinoth of Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru and Nerkonda Paarvai fame is directing Valimai for which Nirav Shah cranks the camera and Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music.

Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya, Raj Ayyapa, Achyuth Kumar, and Sumithra are also playing pivotal characters in the film.

If all goes well, Valimai will hit the screens in May first week or April last week.