Boney Kapoor has no issues with Rajamouli!

Featuring NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles, ‘RRR’ also has Ajay Devgn in an important character. ‘Maidaan’, on the other hand, stars Ajay Devgn as the main hero.

Last year, Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor expressed his displeasure when Rajamouli decided on postponing his movie ‘RRR’ from June 2021 to October 13, 2021. Boney Kapoor produced the Bollywood movie ‘Maidaan’ starring was also slated on the same day.

Boney Kapoor said it was unethical on part of Rajamouli to place ‘RRR’ against ‘Maidaan’ as they had announced their release plans long back. Boney Kapoor didn’t mince words and strongly criticise Rajamouli.

But now, he seems to have no such issues with Rajamouli since neither of the movies would make it to the theaters on October 13 due to the second wave of coronavirus in India.

Although the makers of ‘RRR’ are still claiming that their film would hit on the scheduled date of October 13, the trade knows well that it would be impossible for the movie to have a theatrical release on that date.

Meanwhile, Boney Kapoor is now exploring digital and hybrid release ala Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe’. There will not be any competition between ‘RRR’ and ‘Maidaan’. Hence the controversy has been resolved.

