Boney Kapoor is mighty upset with SS Rajamouli, why?

Popular producer Boney Kapoor is upset with the Baahubali filmmaker SS Rajamouli as the latter's upcoming magnum opus RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt is scheduled to release on October 13.

Boney Kapoor's upcoming Hindi film Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn is also scheduled to release around the same time (October 15). As Boney has locked the release date much earlier, he feels that SS Rajamouli and RRR's producers are unethical by announcing the release without prior intimation. Ajay Devgn is the common name in both RRR and Maidaan.