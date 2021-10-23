Boney Kapoor: Nothing can stop Ajith from living his passion

Boney Kapoor, the producer of Thala Ajith's Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai has tweeted a few pics of Ajith from his bike trip and wrote: "Nothing can stop him from living his passion and making his each dream come true. Universally Loved. #AjithKumar".

Ajith is known for maintaining a close rapport with his producers and directors. It looks like, Boney Kapoor has been smitten by the actor's charming personality.