Boney Kapoor: Nothing can stop Ajith from living his passion

Boney Kapoor, the producer of Thala Ajith's Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai has tweeted a few pics of Ajith from his bike trip and wrote: "Nothing can stop him from living his passion and making his each dream come true. Universally Loved. #AjithKumar".
Ajith is known for maintaining a close rapport with his producers and directors. It looks like, Boney Kapoor has been smitten by the actor's charming personality.
In a recent interview, Boney Kapoor has also confirmed that after Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai, he is also producing Ajith's next with director Vinoth.
Meanwhile, after completing his road trip, Ajith will begin dubbing for Valimai, which is scheduled to release for Pongal Holidays 2022.
Touted to be an action thriller, the film also has an ensemble of actors including Kartikeya, Huma Qureshi, Raj Ayyapa, Achyuth Kumar, and Sumithra.